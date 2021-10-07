Unifty (NIF) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $347,957.00

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $19.15 or 0.00035402 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $347,957.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00096743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00132678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,048.30 or 0.99935316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.29 or 0.06562646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.