Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 381,694 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Union Pacific worth $2,112,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $254,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 592.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 441,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,144,000 after purchasing an additional 377,941 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.26.

Union Pacific stock opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average is $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.