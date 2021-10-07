Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.05.

UNP stock opened at $212.44 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.