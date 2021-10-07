Unisocks Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,453.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $121,812.75 or 2.24693425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $36.79 million and $7,453.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00234625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00104055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

