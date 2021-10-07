Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $417.29 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $25.52 or 0.00047434 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $15.61 billion and $417.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

