United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.12.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,889,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

