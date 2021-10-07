United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.19% of United Natural Foods worth $149,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after buying an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.64 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

