United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in United Rentals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in United Rentals by 70.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,181,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

Shares of URI stock opened at $346.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

