United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 2,093,595 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,923,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

