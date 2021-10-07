United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $195.94. 381,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

