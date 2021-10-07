United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $1,143,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paul A. Mahon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $195.94. 381,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
