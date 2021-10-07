UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNH opened at $394.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

