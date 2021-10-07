Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

In other news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $140,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $811,784.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,616 shares of company stock worth $461,121 over the last ninety days. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

