Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.36% of Universal worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

UVV stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

