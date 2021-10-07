Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 475,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE UVV traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $49.55. 2,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,882. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Universal has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 9.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

