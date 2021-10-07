Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 49,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,392,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

