UnMarshal Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.46 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $3.46 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001936 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00095213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00133055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,940.34 or 0.99860017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.92 or 0.06496087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

