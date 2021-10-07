UNUS SED LEO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $2.55 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00005346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00330469 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000839 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

