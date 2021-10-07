UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 1,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

About UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

