UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on TIGR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

