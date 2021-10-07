US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $7.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.08 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $36.08 on Thursday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.76 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

