USDJ (USDJ) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00094685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00132378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,069.43 or 0.99448760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.24 or 0.06494935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

