VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Head to Head Survey

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 16.82% 20.10% 8.71% VOC Energy Trust N/A 21.55% 21.55%

35.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.74 -$48.18 million $0.16 19.63 VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 16.25 $3.83 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats VOC Energy Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

