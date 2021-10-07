Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vale by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,712,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 814,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,528,996. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

