Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

