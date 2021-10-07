VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 124,627 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $51.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.