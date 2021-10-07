VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 124,627 shares.The stock last traded at $51.10 and had previously closed at $51.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.