VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 5.61% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $295,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 533,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.39. 459,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

