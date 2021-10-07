Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

