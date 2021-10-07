Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.