Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5,856.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399,544 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 274,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

