Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,876,000. Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 178,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 596.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,905,000 after acquiring an additional 482,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.