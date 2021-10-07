Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 635,593 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.29% of Altria Group worth $7,289,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $43,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 836,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after buying an additional 779,464 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

