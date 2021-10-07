Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 675,979 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of ConocoPhillips worth $6,740,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $72.10 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.