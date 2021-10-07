Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 715,245 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.01% of Truist Financial worth $5,976,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,777,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,659,000 after acquiring an additional 165,027 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 337,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.