Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.39% of Public Storage worth $5,994,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.58.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $301.42 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

