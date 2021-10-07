Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,345,871 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $5,899,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.37 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

