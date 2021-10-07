Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 8,831 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.59% of Booking worth $6,820,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4,132.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,448.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,281.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2,293.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

