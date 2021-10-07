Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,160,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.74% of Intuit worth $10,372,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $550.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

