Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,815,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 515,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.88% of Cigna worth $6,357,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.