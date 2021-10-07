Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.26% of CSX worth $5,976,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

