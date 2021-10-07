Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of ServiceNow worth $8,629,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $629.36 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $624.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

