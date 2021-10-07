Vanguard Group Inc. Has $12.37 Billion Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.01% of Philip Morris International worth $12,372,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 85,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 172.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.64 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

