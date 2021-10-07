Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.91 Billion Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,297,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.46% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $5,908,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

