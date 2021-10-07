Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.16 Billion Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.36% of Simon Property Group worth $6,156,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $137.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

