Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.64 Billion Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.61% of Digital Realty Trust worth $6,635,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

