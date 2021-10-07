Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.95% of BlackRock worth $10,608,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $584.32 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $897.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.