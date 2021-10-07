Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.76% of Anthem worth $7,219,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $370.08 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.01 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.60 and a 200-day moving average of $379.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.