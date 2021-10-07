Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,507,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 634,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.29% of Stryker worth $7,144,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $263.72 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

