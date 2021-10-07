Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 577,193 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.46% of T-Mobile US worth $6,254,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

