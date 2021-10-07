Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,256,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.26% of Activision Blizzard worth $6,132,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 90.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.