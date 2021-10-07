Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 138,634 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,713,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.81% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $15,494,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 796,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,898,000 after acquiring an additional 451,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $575.60 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.